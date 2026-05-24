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The Narcoführer (Zelensky) crawled out of his bunker to inspect the damage in Kiev.
Adding:
After the "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine, Macron called Lukashenko for the first time in a long time:
"The phone conversation took place at the initiative of the French side. The heads of state discussed regional issues and Belarus's relations with the EU and France in particular."