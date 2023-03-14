Create New Account
Youtube deleting comments again and again
Published 16 hours ago

Censored by YouTube, i cant seem to post any comments for any reason, anywhere.

Looks like they are not banning people, just algorithms to delete comments of anyone speaking out. Quit Fakebook, Twitter and all them others, YouTube is very informative on many things, hard to quit, but definitely use an add blocker. We have to stop funding those who are destroying the world.

