2020 Virus 11 | Ep.07 | Lord Sumption on the national overreaction to coronavirus

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #LordSumptionLord Sumption's take on hysteria and overreaction. I mis-pronounced his name in the video!The original location of the video:“A society whose citizensrefuse to see and investigate the facts, who refuse to believe that theirgovernment and their media will routinely lie to them and fabricate a realitycontrary to verifiable facts, is a society that chooses and deserves the PoliceState Dictatorship it is going to get.”Ian Williams GoddardLord Sumption: "It is the right and duty of every citizen to look and see what the scientists have said and analyze it for themselves and to draw common sense conclusions. We are all perfectly capable of doing that and there is no particular reasons why the scientific nature of the problem should mean that we have to resign our liberty in the hands of the scientists. We all have critical faculties and it's very important in a moment of national panic that we should maintain them."- Lord Sumption in this videoAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---