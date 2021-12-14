X22 REPORT - Hold On, Trump Is Coming Back, Operators Are Standing By, Panic In DC

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Hold On, Trump Is Coming Back, Operators Are Standing By, Panic In DC
The [DS] is panicking, they are now trying one last try to get everyone vaccinated and to implement more controlling rules over the people. The people are fighting back. [HRC] is panicking, she know that Trump has the base and the fake news is doing the job anymore. She is back in the spotlight warning about losing democracy. Is she ready to replace someone in the administration, starting to look that way. Trump during one of his rally's plays a song to let everyone know that he is coming back. Panic in DC, operators are standing by.
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All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.