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And We Know 7.13.2023 We, the PEOPLE! No ONE PERSON is ABOVE ANOTHER! EVIL losers NO MORE! PRAY!
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88 views • July 14, 2023

LT of And We Know


July 13, 2023


Each day provides another opportunity for us to shine the light on the core issue surrounding the entire debacle around the stolen election.. children. We are in a battle for the minds of the people… especially those brainwashed by the media and Hollywood elite. Wray is in trouble, MSM is freaking out and the enemy is doing all he can to destroy the message… we are taking back our country.


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I'm hearing reports that movie theaters are strategically sabotaging Sound of Freedom by turning the AC off. https://t.me/PepeMatter/16246


U.N. To Seize Global ‘Emergency’ Powers With Biden’s Support https://t.me/Cat_The_Great/6267


Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1678873144201818115?s=20


The gloves are off 🥊🔥🔥🔥https://t.me/candlesinthenight/58677


Pure Evil. Latest Disney Production Is Cartoon About a Girl Who Inherits a Ritualistic Killing, Blood Drinking Cult from her Father (VIDEO) https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/latest-disney-production-is-cartoon-is-about-girl/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=latest-disney-production-is-cartoon-is-about-girl


⚠️BREAKING: FBI Director Wray confirms Joe Biden is under criminal investigation for Ukrainian bribes by the US Attorney in Delaware then tries to backpedal after realizing what he disclosed https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/48775

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Keywords
newschildrenamericahollywooddeep statechristianglobalistsmediamsmwrayelitespraybrainwashedtake back our countryltstolen electionand we knowthe enemyexposing evilminds of peopledestroy the message
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