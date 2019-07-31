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Alfred Lopez: Pedophile and Child Molester EXPOSED
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40 views • July 31, 2019
Since YouTube was being ridiculous and removed this video, I received a community strike and won't be able to upload to that channel until the end of October. I created a new channel called Agent Galaxy, so uploads will continue there. As for you, Alfred, we are coming for you
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