EMENDA | 377) DIA Twitter papers 10/10 | Sobreviver à falsa Revelação
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
64 followers
2
119 views • 6 months ago

Compilação de conversas no Twitter de pessoas ligadas à Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), ou Agência de Informações de Defesa, é uma agência de apoio ao combate do Departamento de Defesa dos Estados Unidos (DoD), especializada em defesa e informações militares.


Canal Psinergy0Nhold; September 30, 2024

The DIA Twitter papers: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.958FDBA3-9A8B-402D-99EA-1BD34B112191:1


Dark DNA and stress (Review) - PMC - NCBI: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9747203/

'Dark matter' DNA influences brain development: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/325133704_'Dark_matter'_DNA_influences_brain_development

DNA methylation and brain structure and function across the life: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7237884/

Proceedings of the inaugural Dark Genome Symposium - Mobile DNA: https://mobilednajournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13100-023-00306-5

DNA breakage underlies both learning, age-related damage: https://news.mit.edu/2015/dna-breakage-learning-age-related-damage-0604


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

aiportalinterdimensionalstargatebreakaway civilizationauraprogramareligiaoextraterrestrenefilimsabrinaeugeniametaversohibridoalgoritmosbiocampometagenomica
