Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Lukashenko - It is Necessary for the Commanders to Meet with Our Commanders and Show them at Training Grounds - We're not afraid of Wagner because Belarusian's are the same people - ENG Text
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
931 Subscribers
44 views
Published Yesterday

⚡️“It is necessary for the commanders to meet with our commanders and show them at training grounds, tell them how to attack and defend themselves - this is priceless and we must take it from the Wagnerites. We're not afraid of Wagner because Belarusian's are the same people!

"The experience of the war in Ukraine should be used to prepare for modern warfare."

Alexander Lukashenko

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket