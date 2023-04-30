I can't see from this video, but this is the description found with video.
In Artyomovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine installed containers with unknown substances on the front line
The Ukrainian military in chemical protection suits and gas masks laid out containers with toxic substances on the line of contact.
Wagner fighters eliminated the militants.
