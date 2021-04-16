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youtubes nasty retarded surveys they sent out to thousands of children under 18
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40 views • April 16, 2021
I was using my other channel on youtube when I was prompted with this utter garbage I am not going to be using youtube for that much longer but wow like what the heck
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