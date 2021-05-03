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THE WORLD IS AT WAR AND NO ONE KNOWS IT
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502 views • May 03, 2021
TheCrowhouse



“Politics is the entertainment division of the military industrial complex.” - Frank Zappa

(my apologies for the size of this video file)

http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

SMART spaces
https://www.unico.com.au/journeyhub-smart-spaces-tech/

Smart Office with AI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEuAqmqtBB0

Amazon rolls out PALM SCANNING PAYMENT at Whole Foods
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iOhNzZG6FnQ8/

For Your Convenience - Palm Scanner ATM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mv4ZwOUy2ABc/

Alaska village requires full vaccine for in-person shopping
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/alaska-village-requires-full-vaccine-for-in-person-shopping/ar-BB1fJ9hw

Trudeau minister says internet censorship bill will make Canadians 'safer'
https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeau-minister-says-coming-internet-control-bill-will-create-safer-environment-for-canadians

AstraZeneca advice unlikely to change despite rate of rare clotting ‘doubling'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/astrazeneca-advice-unlikely-to-change-despite-rate-of-rare-clotting-doubling/ar-BB1g7s0w?ocid=msedgntp

URGENT WARNING - The Mask Worms are REAL !!! - Doctor takes it a step further
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p3doXBagn1zf/

ASIO anticipating terrorist attack in the next year from either right-wing or Islamic extremists
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/spy-boss-says-asio-anticipating-terrorist-attack-in-the-next-year-from-either-right-wing-or-islamic-extremists/ar-BB1gabg4?ocid=msedgntp

ASIO to receive more funding to deal with terror threats
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/asio-to-receive-more-funding-to-deal-with-terror-threats-clennell/ar-BB1gaQqW?ocid=msedgntp

Search & Seizure at Home of Judge Who Rendered the Sensational Weimar Mask-Judgment
https://2020news.de/en/house-warrant-executed-on-weimar-judge-for-political-reasons/

German Intelligence Puts Coronavirus Deniers Under Surveillance
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/28/world/europe/germany-coronavirus-deniers-surveillance.html

NZ - From May 1st 2021 all non vaxxed frontline workers will be fined $4,000 or imprisoned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hjjk0Zzxq-4

NZ - Covid-19 vaccines planned for all over-16s by 2022
https://www.msn.com/en-nz/news/national/covid-19-vaccines-planned-for-all-over-16s-by-2022-verrall/ar-BB1g7AhI?ocid=msedgntp

Pfizer Knew About "Shedding":
https://www.nejm.org/doi/suppl/10.1056/NEJMoa2027906/suppl_file/nejmoa2027906_protocol.pdf.
DARPA Patents/Documents: Have we Engaged The Borg?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/anr6yVz3leo5/

Bio-Barcodes: GMO Spores Hidden in Food to Track Supply Chain
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0I5hMxW3s7f/

Disturbing development involving the man who challenged the gardaí who raided the church in Athlone
https://twitter.com/dubslife1/status/1388957881194717186

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank
Keywords
childrendeathmaskmind controlpolice statevaccineaithecrowhousesurveillanceslaverybrainwashingtyrannysheddingtoyspfizer
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