Greenpeace co-founder on Net Zero/Green New Deal: "It's a recipe for mass suicide"
Published 20 hours ago

We cant share this one enough! Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, on Net Zero/the Green New Deal: "It's a recipe for mass suicide".


"Why would anyone vote for something that was going to result in the death of nearly all humans on Earth?"


"It would basically begin a process of cannibalisation amongst the human species, because the food could not be delivered to the stores in the middle of the cities anymore."


Credit: @EcoSenseNow


@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU


@NewAmericanMag



Watch the full interview: https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/green-new-deal-a-recipe-for-mass-suicide:8

Keywords
global warminggreen new dealclimate change hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

