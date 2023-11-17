Engineered on Purpose - The Globalist Final Play

Looking back at events like 9/11, the Oklahoma City bombing and World War II brings new clarity through today’s perspective. Nearly every crisis we’ve all lived through was engineered on purpose and unleashed to achieve a globalist goal of profit, power or depopulation. There are almost no acts of actual terrorism committed by individuals or groups that weren’t directly run by governments or funded by globalist operators.
Source article from Natural News: By de-cloaking, the demons running the global depopulation campaign just telegraphed their exact plans for 2022 – 2024 https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/the-globalist-final-play?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#globalist #globalelite #nwo #newworldorder #agenda #illuminati #wakeup #truth #conspiracy #truthseeker #mkultra #freedom #mindcontrol #conspiracytheory #depopulation #deepstate #agenda21 #agenda2030 #endgame #digital #identity #digitalidentity #civilwar #redalert #truth #elite #thematrix
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.