Radio Frequency exposure from a router in the Holiday Inn Hotel in Charlotte, NC

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Linda shows you the radio frequency (RF) measurement she took in the hotel Holiday Inn in Charlotte, NC. After she detected low RF exposure in her room, she talked to the lovely hotel manager. She told Linda that the routers are in the hallway. You need to see what Linda found in the hallway. I hope this kind of exposure can be found in all Holiday Inns simply because I would rather stay there than in any other hotel that places a router in every single room. You can find another video recorded in another hotel she stayed in with extremely high RF exposure.
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