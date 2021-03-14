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Anthony Fauci Admits Covid Shot is New Technology Being Tested on Humans in Live Time
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390 views • March 14, 2021
Anthony Fauci admitted in a recent podcast with actor Eugenio Derbez that the Covid-19 vaccine is experimental and being tested on the public.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604bd4822659533ff14befa5
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604bd4822659533ff14befa5
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