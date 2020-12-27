President Trump will win for sure; don’t criticize the Democrats, whoever colluding with the CCP is our enemy; the biggest threat to us are those internal fake followers within our Whistleblowers’...

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郭先生直播：川普总统一定赢，一定要看最后的结果；不要去骂民主党，谁和中共勾兑就是我们的敌人；爆料革命现在最大的威胁来自内部伪分子
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan