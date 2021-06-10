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True Crime Compton the Murder of Tupac with Special Guest Michael Douglas Carlin
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11 views • June 10, 2021
Tracy Connors and Peter Duke talk to Michael Douglas Carlin about his book "Chaos Merchants" and the film "Tupac - Assassination: Battle For Compton," covering what really happened to Tupac Shakur and the coverup by law enforcement.
Check out Michael's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHOw0qUkOKi5zNBcdxEICAA
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Check out Michael's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHOw0qUkOKi5zNBcdxEICAA
Claim your backstage pass to The Reality OS Locals community: https://therealityos.locals.com/support/promo/BACKSTAGE
Let's Keep the Comment Section Going on our Telegram: https://t.me/therealityos
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