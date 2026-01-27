"We have a big armada going over there [Iran], hopefully we won't have to use it." - Supreme Leader Trump.

The CIA plans to maintain a permanent presence in Venezuela, reports CNN, citing sources

According to the publication, the State Department and the CIA are responsible for Washington's plans to influence the future of Venezuela in both the short and long term.

Trump says “Border Patrol Barbie” is staying, but Ordnungspolizei-Führer Greg Bovino is reportedly leaving Minneapolis today and being replaced by Tom Homan, who will take charge of the federal immigration operation there.

Trump also said he’ll be “watching over” the investigation into the killing of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who was fatally shot by federal Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

ℹ️It appears Bovino still doesn’t have access to his official X account. He hasn’t posted in over a day, despite previously being very active — replying to comments, arguing with users, and posting regularly.