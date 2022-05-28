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Overnight Opinions - Is China Planning a War with the U.S. and Taiwan (May 29, 2022)
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170 views • May 28, 2022
You can check out the Ladies Love Politics blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
REFERENCES: Opening Monologue - China, Taiwan, and the U.S.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-holds-live-fire-combat-drills-near-taiwan-response-biden-defense-pledge
https://news.usni.org/2022/05/11/great-wall-of-naval-targets-discovered-in-chinese-desert
https://news.usni.org/2021/11/07/china-builds-missile-targets-shaped-like-u-s-aircraft-carrier-destroyers-in-remote-desert
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Datawatch/China-hoards-over-half-the-world-s-grain-pushing-up-global-prices
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/09/saudi-arabia-and-uae-leaders-decline-calls-with-biden-amid-fears-of-oil-price-spike
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-61560786
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-01-05/one-reason-for-rising-food-prices-chinese-hoarding
https://www.brookings.edu/opinions/the-meaning-of-one-china/
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/24/china/china-taiwan-conflict-explainer-intl-hnk/index.html
https://nypost.com/2022/05/11/us-intel-chief-warns-china-is-preparing-taiwan-invasion/
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-biden-taiwan-china-4fb0ad0567ed5bbe46c01dd758e6c62b
https://www.newsweek.com/china-pla-missile-range-taiwan-invasion-japan-us-1709588
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-24/why-taiwan-s-status-risks-igniting-a-us-china-clash-quicktake
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-59900139
https://www.brookings.edu/testimonies/the-taiwan-relations-act/
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-01-05/one-reason-for-rising-food-prices-chinese-hoarding
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/world-war-3-stage-being-set-us-go-war-china-and-russia-simultaneously
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/moderna-ceo-laments-throwing-30-million-doses-garbage-because-nobody-wants-them
https://media.defense.gov/2021/Nov/03/2002885874/-1/-1/0/2021-CMPR-FINAL.PDF
Remainder of references available at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
*****
REFERENCES: Opening Monologue - China, Taiwan, and the U.S.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/china-holds-live-fire-combat-drills-near-taiwan-response-biden-defense-pledge
https://news.usni.org/2022/05/11/great-wall-of-naval-targets-discovered-in-chinese-desert
https://news.usni.org/2021/11/07/china-builds-missile-targets-shaped-like-u-s-aircraft-carrier-destroyers-in-remote-desert
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Datawatch/China-hoards-over-half-the-world-s-grain-pushing-up-global-prices
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/09/saudi-arabia-and-uae-leaders-decline-calls-with-biden-amid-fears-of-oil-price-spike
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-61560786
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-01-05/one-reason-for-rising-food-prices-chinese-hoarding
https://www.brookings.edu/opinions/the-meaning-of-one-china/
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/24/china/china-taiwan-conflict-explainer-intl-hnk/index.html
https://nypost.com/2022/05/11/us-intel-chief-warns-china-is-preparing-taiwan-invasion/
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-biden-taiwan-china-4fb0ad0567ed5bbe46c01dd758e6c62b
https://www.newsweek.com/china-pla-missile-range-taiwan-invasion-japan-us-1709588
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-24/why-taiwan-s-status-risks-igniting-a-us-china-clash-quicktake
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-59900139
https://www.brookings.edu/testimonies/the-taiwan-relations-act/
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-01-05/one-reason-for-rising-food-prices-chinese-hoarding
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/world-war-3-stage-being-set-us-go-war-china-and-russia-simultaneously
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/moderna-ceo-laments-throwing-30-million-doses-garbage-because-nobody-wants-them
https://media.defense.gov/2021/Nov/03/2002885874/-1/-1/0/2021-CMPR-FINAL.PDF
Remainder of references available at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.
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