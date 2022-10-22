THE JOYS OF OWNING AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE - - A VEHICLE ONLY A BUFFOON COULD LOVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
45 seconds and speaks volumes about how horrid these vehicles are. 45 seconds and speaks volumes about how horrid these vehicles are. And this does not even address the fact that these vehicles are deadly due to exorbitant radiation emissions.Also see "EV NIGHTMARE: Man spends 15 hours to travel 178 miles, proving EVs are unsuitable for long-distance travel" - https://www.newstarget.com/2022-10-19-electric-vehicle-nightmare-15-hours-travel-wyoming.html