© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INFORMED CONSENT
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • July 05, 2020
A bit of a rowdy take on the present situation.
Informed consent' 'Permission granted in the knowledge of the possible consequences.' Concise Oxford Dictionary 2011 It should be 'FULL' knowledge, because that's what we need.
Informed consent' 'Permission granted in the knowledge of the possible consequences.' Concise Oxford Dictionary 2011 It should be 'FULL' knowledge, because that's what we need.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.