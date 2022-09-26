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(world orders review)================
MAGNETIC PARTICLES Discovered in (Floxloxacillin UK Antibiotic) CAPSULES
(RGO - Reduced GRAPHENE Oxcide ?) "MILPHARM" = BIG "HARM" ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5Oxy1tepwOnN/ [SHARE]
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Flucloxacillin: an antibiotic to treat infections @ UK NHS
https://www.nhs.uk/medicines/flucloxacillin/
Flucloxacillin is an antibiotic. It's used to treat: skin and wound infections. bone infections ( osteomyelitis) ear infections in children. Flucloxacillin is only available on prescription. It comes as capsules or as a liquid that you swallow. It can also be given by injection, but this is usually done in hospital.
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5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VACCINE' (LaQuintaColumna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/
There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/
26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT
https://www.bitchute.com/vid
MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/
COVID 'VACCINES' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOPULATION + NEURO-MODULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/
'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !
#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/
GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/
Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG]
https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ
FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'
(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/
Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
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