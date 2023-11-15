Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Was Left Speechless┃Russia's Newest AMS VIKING Chained all Enemy Aircraft & Missiles In Ukraine
channel image
The Prisoner
8851 Subscribers
Shop now
279 views
Published 19 hours ago

Dubai Airshow 2023 was a triumph of the Russian military-industrial complex. It is with these words that analysts and military observers of the world's leading magazines described Russia's participation in this significant event of the outgoing year. Moreover, Western experts were forced to admit that the current conflict in Ukraine not only did not weaken Russia but also gave a powerful impetus to further strengthen the Russian military-industrial complex.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
airshowdubai2023ams viking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket