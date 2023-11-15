Dubai Airshow 2023 was a triumph of the Russian military-industrial complex. It is with these words that analysts and military observers of the world's leading magazines described Russia's participation in this significant event of the outgoing year. Moreover, Western experts were forced to admit that the current conflict in Ukraine not only did not weaken Russia but also gave a powerful impetus to further strengthen the Russian military-industrial complex.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN