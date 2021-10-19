© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It s a Beautiful Day in THE Neighborhood - READ DESCRIPTION
Follow
1
Share
Report
73 views • October 19, 2021
LOOK UP! It's a bird, it's a plane..... (It Ain't Superman)
“Over-population is the cause of drive-by shootings and other social ills, but the root of the problem is Christianity, which posits that people are more important than sea otters and elephants.” – Ted Turner
http://jesusfreakcomputergeek.com/201...
Newspaper column:
http://jesusfreakcomputergeek.com/wp-...
Before we start this diatribe, allow me to present to you a few “choice quotes” from highly respected world-leaders:
“Cannibalism is a radical but realistic solution to the problem of overpopulation.” (The late, great) Prince Phillip.
“In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 per day.” Jacques Yves Cousteau.
“Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the third world, because the US economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries.” Henry A. Kissinger.
“Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower (the world’s population) by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.” Bill Gates
For any of us old enough to remember the days when television had only five channels to watch:
NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and usually a local UHF channel like Channel 45 – you are old enough to remember ever-evolving news of the environmental horrors coming to planet earth that were SURE to kill us all: In the 1970’s it was GLOBAL COOLING
REMEMBER TO FOLLOW THE CDC GUIDELINES. a great place to start is here - http://covidcrazy.net
Very few consider what got us to where we are today - they have in essence, forgotten their history. If you want to increase your understanding, by challenging your "normalcy bias" - you've come to the right place.
We are in the end of the end-of-days. Ask to know Jesus Christ of Nazareth - it is of eternal importance!
It is easy - and it is the FREE GIFT OF GOD!
I pray that anyone who visits this channel - asks to know Jesus.
that's all we have to do - ASK...
Make sure you subscribe and ring the bell for live alerts. Stand-out amongst the masses.
Visit the websites - get yourself a t-shirt. https://jesusfreak-computergeek.creat...
Websites:
jesusfreakcomputergeek.com
covidcrazy.net covidcrazy.org
email: [email protected]
Donate:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jesus...
BITCHUTE(SUBSCRIBE NOW!)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FjM5...
In all cases ---
WE MUST FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES
But MOST IMPORTANTLY -
Know Jesus as LORD and savior.
Seek Him while He may still be found.
We are in the end of the end-of-days.
Ask to know Jesus christ of Nazareth - it is of eternal importance!
It is easy - and it is the FREE GIFT OF GOD!
We cannot be saved by our own good work, no matter how great they might be.
Everything will become dust except that which is done is Christ Jesus' name.
There is no other way to eternal life - eternal life in peace and unspeakable joy.
I pray that anyone who visits this channel - asks to know Jesus.
that's all we have to do - ASK...
The LORD bless you and keep you
The LORD make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you
The LORD lift His countenance towards you and give you peace.
In Jesus' name - AMEN
Shared from and subscribe to:
JesusFreak ComputerGeek II
https://www.youtube.com/c/JFCGII/videos
“Over-population is the cause of drive-by shootings and other social ills, but the root of the problem is Christianity, which posits that people are more important than sea otters and elephants.” – Ted Turner
http://jesusfreakcomputergeek.com/201...
Newspaper column:
http://jesusfreakcomputergeek.com/wp-...
Before we start this diatribe, allow me to present to you a few “choice quotes” from highly respected world-leaders:
“Cannibalism is a radical but realistic solution to the problem of overpopulation.” (The late, great) Prince Phillip.
“In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 per day.” Jacques Yves Cousteau.
“Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the third world, because the US economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries.” Henry A. Kissinger.
“Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower (the world’s population) by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.” Bill Gates
For any of us old enough to remember the days when television had only five channels to watch:
NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and usually a local UHF channel like Channel 45 – you are old enough to remember ever-evolving news of the environmental horrors coming to planet earth that were SURE to kill us all: In the 1970’s it was GLOBAL COOLING
REMEMBER TO FOLLOW THE CDC GUIDELINES. a great place to start is here - http://covidcrazy.net
Very few consider what got us to where we are today - they have in essence, forgotten their history. If you want to increase your understanding, by challenging your "normalcy bias" - you've come to the right place.
We are in the end of the end-of-days. Ask to know Jesus Christ of Nazareth - it is of eternal importance!
It is easy - and it is the FREE GIFT OF GOD!
I pray that anyone who visits this channel - asks to know Jesus.
that's all we have to do - ASK...
Make sure you subscribe and ring the bell for live alerts. Stand-out amongst the masses.
Visit the websites - get yourself a t-shirt. https://jesusfreak-computergeek.creat...
Websites:
jesusfreakcomputergeek.com
covidcrazy.net covidcrazy.org
email: [email protected]
Donate:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jesus...
BITCHUTE(SUBSCRIBE NOW!)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FjM5...
In all cases ---
WE MUST FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES
But MOST IMPORTANTLY -
Know Jesus as LORD and savior.
Seek Him while He may still be found.
We are in the end of the end-of-days.
Ask to know Jesus christ of Nazareth - it is of eternal importance!
It is easy - and it is the FREE GIFT OF GOD!
We cannot be saved by our own good work, no matter how great they might be.
Everything will become dust except that which is done is Christ Jesus' name.
There is no other way to eternal life - eternal life in peace and unspeakable joy.
I pray that anyone who visits this channel - asks to know Jesus.
that's all we have to do - ASK...
The LORD bless you and keep you
The LORD make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you
The LORD lift His countenance towards you and give you peace.
In Jesus' name - AMEN
Shared from and subscribe to:
JesusFreak ComputerGeek II
https://www.youtube.com/c/JFCGII/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.