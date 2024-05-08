168-Nate Cain-Republican Candidate for the US House of Representatives-WV 2nd Congressional District

Richard and Nate Cain discuss Nate's calling from God to run for
office and his background in cyber security and as an FBI whistle
blower. We also discuss the problem of the corruption of our justice
system, the threat of cyber attacks by China, government spending and
more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.