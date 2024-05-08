Create New Account
#168-Nate Cain-Republican Candidate for the US House of Representatives-WV 2nd Congressional District
Richard and Nate Cain discuss Nate's calling from God to run for office and his background in cyber security and as an FBI whistle blower.  We also discuss the problem of the corruption of our justice system, the threat of cyber attacks by China, government spending and more.

nate cain2024 republican primary west virginiawv 2nd congressional district

