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Some people keep doing some things, and clowns like Illhan Omar sympathize with the enemy
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24 views • July 20, 2019
THE SEAN HANNITY SHOW - CLIP FROM 7/19/19
Hannity calls out the mullahs in Iran and talks about tankers being seized in the straight of Hormuz. Also discussed is the obvious adhering to the enemy of Illhan Omar and her treacherous words are combined with sounds from 9/11.
Hannity calls out the mullahs in Iran and talks about tankers being seized in the straight of Hormuz. Also discussed is the obvious adhering to the enemy of Illhan Omar and her treacherous words are combined with sounds from 9/11.
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