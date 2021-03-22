Women of SSP

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🎙 Independent Journalist of enlightenment
🤬ALERT!!!
Scared tube removed this video immediately! new channel had only one subscriber only
I was watching a pattern to show you. What are they AFRAID/PANICKED of? 🕶
🍿 Links:
🎶 MUST LISTEN! Secret weather program HAARP:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWyoJk63QveB/
🕶 MJ12 Archive tweets:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
Blondie Broadcast PLATFORMS:
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJCY6WzaSlIH/
YouTube daily AWAKENING LINKS:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&mc=an69z
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
Gab, Parler, Twitter
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
🐇 " We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&t=569s
TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020 🇺🇸
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
🎺 Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5Q
#LoveandLightLife
#REPUBLIC
#Awakening
GTMOTribunals
WWG1WGA
Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
🕶 MJ12 Archive tweets:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
📜 Mark Taylor print prophecy:
https://sordrescue.com
1.7.21 New!
https://sordrescue.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Wolves-in-Sheeps-Clothing.pdf
Miracles Happen everyday!
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