RT News - February 2 2023 (09:00 MSK)

Human rights watch says Kiev has failed to investigate its use of banned landmines, which have injured hundreds of civilians. We speak to a doctor in Donetsk who says victims, including children, continue to be hospitalized. The IMF predicts the Russian economy will grow in 2023. That's despite western leaders declaring sanctions imposed on Moscow would bring the nation to its knees. India is set to overtake major world economies this year, surpassing the United States and solidifying its role on the global stage. Israeli Defense Forces strike a Palestinian target in the Gaza Strip, following a rocket launched from Palestinian territories overnight.

