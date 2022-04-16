children of the indigo light rise with the dawn

Practical reality and survival of the lower forms is not in the hands nor under the control of the Dark Alliance. This is not the case. The physical 3D world still behind the veil cannot be rent asunder by the power of a misguided humanity unable or unwilling to see through lies, deceptions of the shortsighted.



It is certainly true that the Dark Masters have held up the coming forward of the energies of the Light for centuries as they have attempted to hold back the advent of the New Age. It is simply their way of survival and belief. None of us who act with intent to bring in the higher inspiration are founded upon the belief in their lack of good will. Never does the thought of premeditated ill will enter into the heart of the mind. This is true for all who walk the path of the Masters. So you know that you are the right ones who have sworn to uphold the right of the truth givers to adjust to the demands of the weakness rather than to align with the powers of the strong.



You hear the words that are brought out and asked to be in true alignment with the Savior of the world and so he becomes the devil and the bringer of Armageddon. Day after day you sit and look into the fields of similarity and the movement of one season to another while the slow changes before your eyes continue. See the slow change to the dawn of something new not visible in the darkness and sameness of a million yesterdays.



Awaken to knowing the battle is over and the field is strewn with the dead and dying who have lost the force of life to carry them on to victory for there is none. You have fought long and hard and are weary from the fight. So it is asked of you that you take stock of your injuries and your health and walk towards home across the threshold and not look back upon the battle that was waged for eventual benefit.