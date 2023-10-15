Colombian Airforce Evacuates Citizens from Israel Amid Conflict - Where's the USAF????

BREITBART | Colombian Nationals Cheer as Air Force Evacuates Them from Israel Amid Conflict:
The Colombian Defense Ministry revealed that the country's air force had executed the evacuation of 110 Colombian nationals from Tel Aviv, a move prompted by the Israel-Hamas conflict ignited by the surprise attack on October 7.
