Colombian Airforce Evacuates Citizens from Israel Amid Conflict - Where's the USAF????
BREITBART  |  Colombian Nationals Cheer as Air Force Evacuates Them from Israel Amid Conflict:

The Colombian Defense Ministry revealed that the country's air force had executed the evacuation of 110 Colombian nationals from Tel Aviv, a move prompted by the Israel-Hamas conflict ignited by the surprise attack on October 7.

