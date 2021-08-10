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EXPOSED !! NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER: THREATENED & COERCED TO GET INJECTED. MOST HOSPITALIZED ARE VAXXED !
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300 views • August 10, 2021
If you are being coerced and intimidated tell them to fuck themselves. Learn your rights and sue them. Notice she said most of the people hospitalized are vaccinated. The shot is the disease.
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