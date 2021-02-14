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DEHUMANIZED: They’re coming for us all.
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1040 views • February 14, 2021
What has happened to attendees of the “insurgence” of 1/6/2021 is what they intend to do to us all. Listen to Kam’s story of losing her kids, home, bank account and her sabotaged campaign for Lt. Governor in the state of Texas.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6028a239ef8133057cfb4b57
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6028a239ef8133057cfb4b57
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