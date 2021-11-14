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Secession: The Biblical & Historical Nuclear Option To An Oppressive Government
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20 views • November 14, 2021
Secession, the word brings to mind to some people something taboo or lawless. In fact, some believe that the idea of secession is unbiblical or that it was demonstrated to be invalid in the War of Northern Aggression. However, the reality is that it is a biblical remedy in many cases and in some, it is a very natural occurrence. Join me as the Truckdriver Theologian Bill Evan and I discuss this very important issue.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/secession-the-nuclear-biblical-historical-option-to-an-oppressive-government-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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