Robert Kiyosaki | Robert Kiyosaki & Rabbi Daniel Lapin Join the Thrivetime Show Business Podcast | 4 Steps Every Entrepreneur Must Take to Achieve SUPER SUCCESS NOW!!!

#RobertKiyosaki

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

Show Audio: https://rumble.com/v23mywc-business-podcast-dr.-zoellner-and-clay-clark-teach-how-to-build-a-successfu.html

Show Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Hx1-l0tZ6aXzVHGuLJLvi5V1ai98_Z6ODMI9obIWbdE/edit?usp=sharing

Follow Along On Page 2 of the Book Today HERE: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

STEP #1 - Create To Do List

Write down your goals (Example: $20,000 of initial equipment)

STEP #2 - Create a Calendar

Scheduled time for what matters (Example: Scheduled time for 3 jobs)

STEP #3 - Surround Yourself Only with Successful People In Person or Virtually

Read Think & Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

“A goal is a dream with a deadline.” - Napoleon Hill

“Render more service than you are paid for and eventually you will be paid more for less services rendered.” - Napoleon Hill

Read Rich Dad Poor Day by Robert Kiyosaki

Employee

Self-Employed

Employer

Investor

Read How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

STEP #4 - If You Want to Create Like the Creator, You Must Work 6 Days.

Genesis 1 - https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Genesis-Chapter-1/

Exodus 20 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus%2020%3A11-13&version=KJV

2 Thessalonians 3:10 - “10 For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”

The 40 Hour Work Week Was Established By the Socialist President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and His Lesbian Wife - Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_Labor_Standards_Act_of_1938

Vocation = Calling

Vacation = Retreating from