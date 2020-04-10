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Tyranny Is Bigger In Texas, Counties Declares Martial Law
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105 views • April 10, 2020
Texas’ Coryell County issued a stay at home order on Wednesday, one day after the City of Gatesville issued its own order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
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