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Err...... AllegedlyDave Tries to ARRESTS THE POLICE?
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301 views • January 21, 2022
Err...... AllegedlyDave Tries to ARRESTS THE POLICE?
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
POLICE ARRESTED FOR NOT DOING THEIR DUTY AND SHUTTING DOWN VACCINE CENTRES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6A2AbASrXreK/
Serving a Notice of Liability on a Vaccination Centre
January 2nd, 2022
https://odysee.com/@AllegedlyDave:4/serving-a-notice-of-liability-on-a:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
On 24th December 2021, the doctors and staff at the Sovereign Harbour vaccination centre, Eastbourne were publicly served with a Notice of Liability by a jury of 12 people of the land.
Said notice informed them of the truth behind the vaccination agenda and thus, the CRIMINAL nature of their actions, and holds them personally liable for every adverse reaction and death resulting from their criminal actions.
If you stab someone in the heart and they die then you are a murderer, if you stab someone in such a way that they die a month later, you are still a murderer, in exactly the same way that if you were to stab someone so that they die seemingly of something unrelated (like a heart attack, blood clot or an auto immune disease) two years later. IT IS STILL MURDER AND YOU SHALL BE HELD TO ACCOUNT FOR IT.
A Notice of Liability Template is available at:
https://www.allegedlydave.com/downloads/NoL.pdf
Feel free to modify it and serve it upon Doctor's Surgeries, Vaccination Centres, Schools or anyone who is offering vaccinations
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6SMxlyla2Q
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
POLICE ARRESTED FOR NOT DOING THEIR DUTY AND SHUTTING DOWN VACCINE CENTRES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6A2AbASrXreK/
Serving a Notice of Liability on a Vaccination Centre
January 2nd, 2022
https://odysee.com/@AllegedlyDave:4/serving-a-notice-of-liability-on-a:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
On 24th December 2021, the doctors and staff at the Sovereign Harbour vaccination centre, Eastbourne were publicly served with a Notice of Liability by a jury of 12 people of the land.
Said notice informed them of the truth behind the vaccination agenda and thus, the CRIMINAL nature of their actions, and holds them personally liable for every adverse reaction and death resulting from their criminal actions.
If you stab someone in the heart and they die then you are a murderer, if you stab someone in such a way that they die a month later, you are still a murderer, in exactly the same way that if you were to stab someone so that they die seemingly of something unrelated (like a heart attack, blood clot or an auto immune disease) two years later. IT IS STILL MURDER AND YOU SHALL BE HELD TO ACCOUNT FOR IT.
A Notice of Liability Template is available at:
https://www.allegedlydave.com/downloads/NoL.pdf
Feel free to modify it and serve it upon Doctor's Surgeries, Vaccination Centres, Schools or anyone who is offering vaccinations
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6SMxlyla2Q
**Excellent Resource Links**
_____________________
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
History of the Jesuits https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Truth about Viruses, "COVID19" and It's Danger
https://justpaste.it/TruthaboutViruses
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Vaccine Shedding
MANY DOCTORS AND NURSES SPEAK OUT TO WARN OF THE DANGERS TO THOSE TAKING THE "VACCINE" AND THOSE COMING IN CONTACT WITH THE "VACCINATED"
https://www.truthunmasked.org/p/stay-away.html
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