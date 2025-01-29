Globalist Mark Carney - Failing Healthcare - Gun Grabbing

Mark Carney identified as ‘European’ at the World Economic Forum





Presumptive Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney may soon be Canada’s next prime minister, but he has previously chosen to highlight his European identity and citizenship.





In a 2023 World Economic Forum panel discussion talking on the transition to a “green economy,” Carney identified himself as a European before talking about how the European Union and United States could dependably transition to a net-zero economy.





https://truenorthwire.com/2025/01/mark-carney-identified-as-european-at-the-world-economic-forum/









Mark Carney, the 'unreliable boyfriend' who ran UK's central bank





The former Bank of England boss, Mark Carney, is now running for the Liberal leadership in his native Canada. What does his time in London tell us?





Mark Carney was the first non-British person to become governor of the Bank of England in its more than 300-year history when he took the job in 2013.





He had previously worked at the investment bank Goldman Sachs, and served as the governor of the Bank of Canada, the country's central bank.





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3911lv1pzko









The baggage Mark Carney is bringing to his prime ministerial bid





He has multiple citizenships





There are no rules forbidding Canadian party leaders from holding dual citizenship. Technically, it would even be possible for a non-citizen to be prime minister.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/politics/government/first-reading-the-baggage-mark-carney-is-bringing-to-his-prime-ministerial-bid/ar-BB1rqxfm









Dual, Triple Citizenship MP’s Shaping Canada’s Political Destiny





Can a person hold triple citizenship in Canada?





“Yes – it’s legal for Canadians to hold other citizenships in general. It’s not restricted to just one or two but you may be limited by the restrictions of the other countries involved.”





https://capforcanada.com/dual-triple-citizenship-mps-shaping-canadas-political-destiny/









Canadian health care continues to perform poorly compared to other countries





From coast to coast, patients in every province are dissatisfied with how their provincial governments are running their health-care systems. And who could blame them? At 30 weeks, this year marked the longest total wait for non-emergency surgery in more than 30 years of measurement.





https://www.fraserinstitute.org/commentary/canadian-health-care-continues-perform-poorly-compared-other-countries









When Death Becomes Therapy: Canada’s Troubling Normalization of Health Care Provider Ending of Life





https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15265161.2023.2265265









Trudeau Liberals expand gun grab, adding 324 new models to ban list





Firearms seized from licensed Canadian gun owners may be handed over to Ukraine, government says





Three-hundred and twenty-four unique firearm makes and models of so-called “assault-style” firearms are now prohibited weapons in Canada, effective immediately.





https://torontosun.com/news/national/trudeau-liberals-expand-gun-grab-adding-324-new-models-to-ban-list