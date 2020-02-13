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All The Players Are In Place Now ~ The Red Pill Or The Blue Pill???
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26 views • February 13, 2020
The pills represent a choice we have to make between accepting the truth of reality (red pill), which could be harsh and difficult, or maintaining our blissful ignorance of the world (blue pill), which is far more comfortable.
The great deception is upon you, and whatever you are feeding upon will determine whether you will be swept away by the anti-christ system, or sealed by the blood of the Lamb, Yahushua Hamashiach. Which pill will you take? Your eternal destiny is at stake. This is the most important choice you will ever make...
The great deception is upon you, and whatever you are feeding upon will determine whether you will be swept away by the anti-christ system, or sealed by the blood of the Lamb, Yahushua Hamashiach. Which pill will you take? Your eternal destiny is at stake. This is the most important choice you will ever make...
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