⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (25 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of one AFU motorised infantry brigade close to Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 45 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.





▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Dvurechnaya, Glushkovka, Zeleny Gai, Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), Torskoye, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 400 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, two of them made by NATO countries. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops delivered strikes at units of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one National Guard brigade close to Belogorovka, Dachnoye, Orekhovo-Vasilyovka, Konstantinovka, Zelenovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 210 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.





▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Zelenoye, Lysovka, Krymskoye, Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Novovasilevka, and Novoyelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 550 troops, one tank, five armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued advancing to the depths of enemy defences, defeated formations of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Konstantinopol, Razliv, Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were more than 170 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles. Six field artillery guns were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Tokarevka, Antonovka, Yantarnoye, and Sadovoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 45 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, UAV storage depots and sites where drones were prepared for combat employment as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters in 132 areas.▫️Air defence facilities shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 44 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,439 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,843 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,930 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,776 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.