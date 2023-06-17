002 THE HOLY SPIRIT HAS A PERSONALITY part 2

The Holy Spirit has A PERSONALITY, else He could not bear witness to our spirits and with our spirits that we are the children of God. He must also be A DIVINE PERSON,—Manuscript 20, 1906.
