PETER MCILVENNA: Marxists Working with Political Islam to Take Down America | Ep 59 | Going Rogue
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
33 views • 23 hours ago

Peter McIlvenna, a UK-based journalist, researcher and host of the “Hearts of Oak” podcast, joins Lara to discuss the rise of political Islam and mass immigration in Britain, and its parallels in the United States. The conversation examines the scale and influence of the halal food industry, the role of the leftist-Islamist-globalist alliance, the suppression of free speech in Europe, and the disturbing issue of organized rape gangs targeting young girls.


00:00:00 Christianity vs. Islam: Contrasting Worldviews

00:00:51 Introduction to Peter McIlveen & Framing the Issue

00:04:13 Manipulation, Division, and the Politics of Islam

00:10:32 The Halal Food Industry and Economic Jihad

00:25:05 Mass Immigration, Identity, and Political Change in the UK

00:36:25 UK Legal and Social Collapse: Polygamy, Open Borders, and Grooming Gangs

00:48:01 Encounter with Islam: Awakening in London Churches

01:13:05 Civilizational Clashes: Freedom, Law, and the Limits of Coexistence

01:31:19 Christian Decline, Gen Z, and Spiritual Alternatives

01:39:28 Industrial Scale Grooming Gangs and State Complicity

01:59:14 Rape as Weapon: Organization, Ideology, and Manipulation

02:21:04 Europe’s Decline & The American Crossroads


Silver Is Exploding—Position Yourself Now

Up 169% in 12 months and 782% in 20 years—silver’s momentum is

real. Don’t wait. Visit https://LaraLovesGold.com


Join the email list and support Lara’s journalism at https://laralogan.com/

Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe

Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial

Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan

Follow Peter on X: https://x.com/HeartsofOakUK


Islamic invasion, Grooming gangs, Halal food industry, Mass immigration, Systematic rape, Cultural takeover


All music licensed via Artlist.io


https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep59



Keywords
islamlara logangoing rogue
