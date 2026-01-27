PETER MCILVENNA: Marxists Working with Political Islam to Take Down America | Ep 59 | Going Rogue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter McIlvenna, a UK-based journalist, researcher and host of the “Hearts of Oak” podcast, joins Lara to discuss the rise of political Islam and mass immigration in Britain, and its parallels in the United States. The conversation examines the scale and influence of the halal food industry, the role of the leftist-Islamist-globalist alliance, the suppression of free speech in Europe, and the disturbing issue of organized rape gangs targeting young girls.
00:00:00 Christianity vs. Islam: Contrasting Worldviews
00:00:51 Introduction to Peter McIlveen & Framing the Issue
00:04:13 Manipulation, Division, and the Politics of Islam
00:10:32 The Halal Food Industry and Economic Jihad
00:25:05 Mass Immigration, Identity, and Political Change in the UK
00:36:25 UK Legal and Social Collapse: Polygamy, Open Borders, and Grooming Gangs
00:48:01 Encounter with Islam: Awakening in London Churches
01:13:05 Civilizational Clashes: Freedom, Law, and the Limits of Coexistence
01:31:19 Christian Decline, Gen Z, and Spiritual Alternatives
01:39:28 Industrial Scale Grooming Gangs and State Complicity
01:59:14 Rape as Weapon: Organization, Ideology, and Manipulation
02:21:04 Europe’s Decline & The American Crossroads
