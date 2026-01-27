PETER MCILVENNA: Marxists Working with Political Islam to Take Down America | Ep 59 | Going Rogue

Peter McIlvenna, a UK-based journalist, researcher and host of the “Hearts of Oak” podcast, joins Lara to discuss the rise of political Islam and mass immigration in Britain, and its parallels in the United States. The conversation examines the scale and influence of the halal food industry, the role of the leftist-Islamist-globalist alliance, the suppression of free speech in Europe, and the disturbing issue of organized rape gangs targeting young girls.





00:00:00 Christianity vs. Islam: Contrasting Worldviews

00:00:51 Introduction to Peter McIlveen & Framing the Issue

00:04:13 Manipulation, Division, and the Politics of Islam

00:10:32 The Halal Food Industry and Economic Jihad

00:25:05 Mass Immigration, Identity, and Political Change in the UK

00:36:25 UK Legal and Social Collapse: Polygamy, Open Borders, and Grooming Gangs

00:48:01 Encounter with Islam: Awakening in London Churches

01:13:05 Civilizational Clashes: Freedom, Law, and the Limits of Coexistence

01:31:19 Christian Decline, Gen Z, and Spiritual Alternatives

01:39:28 Industrial Scale Grooming Gangs and State Complicity

01:59:14 Rape as Weapon: Organization, Ideology, and Manipulation

02:21:04 Europe’s Decline & The American Crossroads





