Business Podcasts | How to Build a Brand That Scales, Not Small Business That Fails w/ SnapFitness.com Founder & Franchisor of 6,000+ Brand Locations + How to Gain TRACTION + "The Secret Sauce of Success Is Taking Daily Consistent Action"

Learn More About Nautical Bowls Today HERE: https://nauticalbowls.com/franchise/

1. Make sure your product is relevant

2. Make sure that your systems are not complicated

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

Schedule a FREE 13-Point Assessment with Clay Clark Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

10 of the Key Revenue Producing Activities to Used Grow A Business:

ACTIVITY #1 - Gather Objective Google Reviews from REAL Clients

ACTIVITY #2 - Gather Objective Video Reviews from REAL Clients

ACTIVITY #3 - Conduct the Weekly Group Interview

ACTIVITY #4 - Write Original HTML Website Content to Optimize the REAL Website

ACTIVITY #5 - Pull the Weekly Tracking Statistics

ACTIVITY #6 - Schedule a Daily Huddle

ACTIVITY #7 - Verify That the Online Advertisements

ACTIVITY #8 - Schedule a Time for Weekly Staff Training

ACTIVITY #9 - Conduct Our Weekly Call Recording / Sales Meeting

ACTIVITY #10 - Schedule a Weekly All-Staff Meeting

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

Show Audio: https://rumble.com/v23mywc-business-podcast-dr.-zoellner-and-clay-clark-teach-how-to-build-a-successfu.html

Learn More About Steve Currington and the Mortgage Services That He Provides Today At: www.SteveCurrington.com

Entrepreneurship 101:

Step 1 - Find Problems That World Wants to Solve

Step 2 - Solve the Problems That the World Wants to Solve

Step 3 - Sell the Solution

Step 4 - Nail It and Scale It

How to Decrease Your Business’ Reliance Upon You?

Step 1 - Improve Your Branding

Step 2 - Create a Turn-Key Marketing System

Website

Pre-Written Emails

Dream 100 Marketing System

Pre-Written Script

Step 3 - Create a Turn-Key Sales System and Workflow

Step 4 - Weekly Optimize the Business to Prevent Drifting

Step 5 - Install a Tracking Sheet

Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)

Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/