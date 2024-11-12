🔥 Al-Qassam Brigades: Targeting 2 Zionist tanks & an APC with Yassin 105 RPGs in Jabalia Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Al-Qassam Brigades publish:
Targeting two Zionist tanks and an APC with Yassin 105 RPGs in Jabalia Camp 🔫
"We are at the frontline in Jabalia Camp, with this old Hajj who is almost 60; he refused living in dishonour and degradation, and asked to join the ranks of the Jihad in the sake of God. And God willing he will be rewarded, as we strike this enemy who only shows force against women and children, and commits massacres on a daily basis... God willing, we will show you the hell of Jabalia Camp
God bless you Hajj"