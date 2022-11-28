Luc and Paul Hastings Threatens To Wipe Out the Whistleblowers’ Movement & the NFSC With Multiple Government Departments

https://gnews.org/articles/535609
Summary：11/25/2022 Luc and Paul Hastings threatened to work with the DOJ, SEC, IRS, even the Department of Homeland Security, to wipe out the Whistleblowers’ Movement & the NFSC, including Miles Guo’s families. Luc seized all of Miles’ assets without any legal ground. He has damaged the foundation of the USA, which is to protect private property.
