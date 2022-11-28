Create New Account
Luc and Paul Hastings Threatens To Wipe Out the Whistleblowers’ Movement & the NFSC With Multiple Government Departments
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gnews.org/articles/535609

Summary：11/25/2022 Luc and Paul Hastings threatened to work with the DOJ, SEC, IRS, even the Department of Homeland Security, to wipe out the Whistleblowers’ Movement & the NFSC, including Miles Guo’s families. Luc seized all of Miles’ assets without any legal ground. He has damaged the foundation of the USA, which is to protect private property.

