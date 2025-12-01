The Divine Exchange

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if I were to tell you that there is someone who took everything bad or evil in you and took it upon themself, then exchanged them for healing, health and wholeness? That is what Jesus did when He came to Earth; and took the punishment for your evil deeds upon Himself. Find out what He wants to give you in exchange, and how to accept and appropriate it in your life! Praise God for His unspeakable gift!