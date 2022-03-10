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The True Motives of The Globalists Pushing For WWIII
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231 views • March 10, 2022
Wayne Allyn Root and Mike Adams expose the truth like they always do.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) Wayne Allyn Root on The Alex Jones Show
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6227faa5e7323f5da561c132
2) Mike Adams on The Alex Jones Show
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=622956d5e1880b61ad55203b
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
1) Wayne Allyn Root on The Alex Jones Show
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6227faa5e7323f5da561c132
2) Mike Adams on The Alex Jones Show
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=622956d5e1880b61ad55203b
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