Real time Video Microscopy 121922 of Jabbed Blood (Day 40). Is it Pulsing or Alive?
JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope
Published Yesterday

This is real time video microscopy analyzing a vaccinated blood sample. This is day 40 of the analysis. It is very active and pulsing. It will scientifically show what actually happens to the blood. The blood sample has not been stained nor have any dyes been added. UV light has been applied above the slide.This video will allow you to personally decide without guessing or theorizing what happens to blood after the inoculation. 

This is a continuation of the previously uploaded video:

https://www.brighteon.com/59bf239b-e4a6-4828-9330-521955890075


Check out my other videos under my channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope

Please share these videos using their links. With all the videos being uploaded on all the different platforms videos that have important information get lost among all the theorizing. Please do you part.

vaccine injurygenocidedepopulationblood clotsbioweaponsinternet of thingsnano bots

