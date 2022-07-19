Big Pharma Versus Your Vitamins: Interview with Gretchen DeBeau

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Congress is currently considering a bill that will restrict your access to vitamins and supplements. The Alliance for Natural Health USA (ANH) has been leading the charge to fight this bill and protect your access to supplements. Join us for a Facebook Live event today at 1:30pm (central time) to hear directly from ANH Executive and Legal Director Gretchen DuBeau about this bad legislation and how you can help stop it.
Full article:
https://mega.nz/file/Z48HGR6b#CdqIdTk_t84z2TCpPBps7j8DswxMi12Nv2ktrpe_YDk
Sources:
mercola.comhttps://www.instagram.com/drmercola/
https://mewe.com/p/dr.josephmercola
https://parler.com/main.php#/user/Drmercola
https://t.me/DoctorMercola
https://www.mercola.com/snapchat.htm
https://rumble.com/user/Mercola
https://www.youtube.com/c/organicconsumer/videos
www.organicconsumers.org