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The Weedkiller, Glyphosate, and how it can be Toxic to the Environment and Each of Us with Stephanie Seneff
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54 views • September 20, 2021
Why is glyphosate still widely used if it is known to cause micronutrient deficiencies and is toxic? Due to the lack of care from industry and the government, it can still be easily seen in use. Listen up to learn:
The relationship between autism and glyphosate
Which foods should be avoided
Where glyphosate can be found in our lives
Stephanie Seneff, a Senior Research Scientist at MIT, shares her work looking into the host of adverse effects of glyphosate when used as a weedkiller.
Due to its ability to bind to minerals and damage our livers, glyphosate can be extremely dangerous. For example, due to the damage to the liver through micronutrients, glyphosate can compound the toxicity of other widely used chemicals.
Since glyphosate can be found in so many products, from sanitary products to food, it has even seeped into the realm of food and organic products we think are safe. Unfortunately, this can be highly damaging to people of all ages since it causes so many problems to the gut microbiome.
For more information, visit https://stephanieseneff.net.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
The relationship between autism and glyphosate
Which foods should be avoided
Where glyphosate can be found in our lives
Stephanie Seneff, a Senior Research Scientist at MIT, shares her work looking into the host of adverse effects of glyphosate when used as a weedkiller.
Due to its ability to bind to minerals and damage our livers, glyphosate can be extremely dangerous. For example, due to the damage to the liver through micronutrients, glyphosate can compound the toxicity of other widely used chemicals.
Since glyphosate can be found in so many products, from sanitary products to food, it has even seeped into the realm of food and organic products we think are safe. Unfortunately, this can be highly damaging to people of all ages since it causes so many problems to the gut microbiome.
For more information, visit https://stephanieseneff.net.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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