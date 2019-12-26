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10 Things We can Do for Revival
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4 views • December 26, 2019
This is my proposal for restoration of the Church and faithfulness among the brethren. It gets into the specifics, as we need to do.
You can read the full proposal right here: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/10-Things-We-can-do-for-Revival.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah and in the greater community you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you at: [email protected]
You can read the full proposal right here: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/10-Things-We-can-do-for-Revival.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah and in the greater community you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you at: [email protected]
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